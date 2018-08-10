AETERNUS – Heathen Album Details Revealed; “The Sword Of Retribution” Track Streaming

With October 12th having been set as the release date for Heathen, the eighth full-length album from veteran Norwegian dark metallers Aeternus, Dark Essence Records have today revealed full details of the album and debuted a track, “The Sword Of Retribution”.

Heathen, which will mark the band's 25th Anniversary, is all that you would expect from Aeternus, which was founded in Bergen by guitarist and frontman Ares, and is one of the original pioneers of the dark metal genre. The seven-track album is packed full of Aeternus' trademark sound, which combines features from both black metal and death metal. The complex extreme music is spiced with heavy riffs and melodic interludes, performed to perfection by vastly experienced, and extremely skilled, musicians.

Heathen will be available in CD, LP and Digital versions, and is now available to preorder from this location.

Artwork by Tom Korsvold and photography by Ares.

Tracklisting:

“Hedning”

“The Sword Of Retribution”

“Conjuring Of The Gentiles”

“The Significance Of Iblis”

“How Opaque The Disguise Of The Adversary”

“Boudica”

“’Illa Mayyit”

“The Sword Of Retribution”: