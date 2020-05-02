AETHER REALM Featured In Napalm Sofa Series Live Q&A (Video)

Melodic death metal band Aether Realm released their new album, Redneck Vikings From Hell, on May 1 via Napalm Records. To coincide with the release, the band took part in a live Q&A as part of the Napalm Sofa Series. Check it out below.

Aether Realm has revealed a third single from Redneck Vikings From Hell - the cinematic, introspective ballad, "Guardian". The track cements the band's versed songwriting talents, proving just how undeniably multi-talented Aether Realm is. Its stunning accompanying visualizer video's concept and animation were created by CHURCH GRiM (@churchgrimart).

Frontman Vincent "Jake" Jones says about the track: "Sometimes you write a song because it’s the song you want to hear, but sometimes you write a song because it’s the song you need. I wound up living on a couch most of the time this album was being put together. For a lot of that time, it was uncertain whether I was on the “right” path - whether I was wasting my friends' and my own time pursuing music as hard as we were. One night I was feeling particularly down, and I just started writing the things I wished someone would say to me in that moment. I felt a little better afterwards. I hope it’ll do that for someone else who needs it."

Redneck Vikings From Hell not only cements Aether Realm as a band to watch, but will also have listeners questioning just what exactly they can’t do. Each track on Redneck Vikings From Hell is entirely distinct, setting the stage by playing upon the band’s southern roots with the banjo-laden epic folk metal-inspired title track “Redneck Vikings From Hell”. Meanwhile, the first single “Goodbye” and center-cuts like the thrashy, unwavering “Lean Into The Wind”, the powerful anthem “Hunger” and symphonic brutality banger “Slave To The Riff” provide a weightier sample of the unconventional stylings of Aether Realm 3.0. Otherworldly closing track “Craft And The Creator” drives it all home, showcasing each individual band member's infallible technical skills and featuring hair-raising leads that would make any guitar god blush. The album is strung together by colossal orchestral elements that lift the band to new heights.

In addition to being produced and mixed by Kile Odell (Motionless in White, Cane Hill), mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist, Scale The Summit) and featuring orchestration by Ben Turk of Gloryhammer, Redneck Vikings From Hell features a treasure trove of fantastic special musical guests, including guitarist/banjoist Wayne Ingram (Wilderun), guitarist Greg Burgess (Allegaeon), Eric W. Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale of Pnath, Swashbuckle, Rainbowdragoneyes) and vocalist Josh Rieke of YouTube fame. The album also features contributions from voice actress Erica Lindbeck (Final Fantasy VII remake), harpist Amy Turk (sister of Ben Turk), vocalist Michael Rumple (Ashen Idol, Flood District), vocalist Zach Williams (Dead Eyes) and returning Aether Realm guest vocalist and sister of Vincent "Jake" Jones, Elly Jones.

Redneck Vikings From Hell is available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- LP Gatefold BLACK

- Digital Album

- 100 Piece Exclusive Napalm Gold Vinyl

Redneck Vikings From Hell tracklisting:

"Redneck Vikings From Hell"

"Goodbye"

"Lean Into The Wind"

"Hunger"

"Guardian"

"One Hollow Word"

"She’s Back"

"Slave To The Riff"

"Cycle"

"TMHC"

"Craft And The Creator"

"Slave To The Riff" lyric video:

"Goodbye" video:

Aether Realm is:

Vincent "Jake" Jones - bass, vocals

Heinrich Arnold - guitar, vocals

Tyler Gresham - drums

Donny Burbage - guitar

(Photo - Bryce Chapman, Album artwork - Travis Smith)