AETHER REALM Sign With Napalm Records

Formed back in 2010 in Greenville, North Carolina, Aether Realm have been delivering their very own mixture of melodic death metal and folkish hymns. This raging quartet managed to thrill the heavy metal world with its unique songwriting and performance - especially their latest studio album Tarot is talked about as a classic release already.

Now Aether Realm rage on with their signing to Napalm Records.

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench comments: “Napalm Records is very proud to announce the signing of Aether Realm! Tarot is an absolute brilliant album. We are super excited to partner up with Aether Realm to work on another masterpiece! Welcome to the Napalm Records family!”

Aether Realm are:

Donny Burbage - Guitars

Vincent Jones - Bass, Vocals

Tyler Gresham - Drums

Heinrich Arnold - Guitars, Vocals