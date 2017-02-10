AEVUM Sign With Maple Metal Records; Dischronia Album Details Revealed

Hailing from Turin, Italy, 8-member symphonic metallers Aevum have signed with Canadian label Maple Metal Records to release their sophomore full-length album Dischronia on March 17th worldwide.

As part of the deal Maple Metal Records will re-distribute the band’s 2014 debut album Impressions, plus previously released material from the band’s two EPs Celestial Angels (2008) and Nova Vita (2012). Aevum was established in 2007.



Dischronia was recorded and produced at Aurora Recording Studio by Hannodamalj Production. The album was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Vision Divine, Ancient Bards, ElvenKing) at Domination Studio, in the Republic of San Marino.

The artwork for 'Dischronia' was created by Erick Vaghi of OneBlindEye Design, along with a partnership from Ronin Agency, Italy.



Aevum are known for their theatrical Live Shows, and have toured all over Europe with Haggard, Vision Divine, Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden), and performed at various Metal Festivals in Italy, since their inception. Aevum also performed at last year’s Metalhead Meeting Festival in Bucharest, Romania, that included such bands as Eluveitie, Delain, Dragonforce, Rotting Christ and Kreator.

Tracklisting:

“Sturm Und Drang”

“Death Of The Virgin”

“The Vitruvian Condition”

“Winterreise”

“Beltade”

“Inner Fire”

“The Elements”

“Memento Mori”

“Lord Of Dreams”

“Inferno Blu”

“Sleeping Venus Tarantella”

“Aremu Rindineddha” (bonus track)

“The Elements” (English version – bonus track)

Teaser: