AFTER ALL Introduce New Vocalist; Official Lyric Video For 'Restore To Sanity' Posted

The flagship of the Belgian metal scene, After All, released their new thrash metal hammer, Waves Of Annihilation, on June 10th, 2016 via NoiseArt Records. The band has checked in with the following update:

"Fellow metal maniacs, the wait is finally over! We are beyond excited to announce our new powerhouse singer: Mike Slembrouck. Check out Mike’s amazing voice on the brand new lyric video for 'Restore To Sanity'.

And that’s not all... both 'Restore To Sanity' and 'Target Extinction' – originally from the Waves Of Annihilation album – were given the Mike Slembrouck treatment and are scheduled for release through NoiseArt Records as digital single (April 10th) and as limited edition 7 inch vinyl single (April 28th).

Team After All is complete again and we look forward to thrash as many stages as possible. The first show with Mike in our ranks is scheduled for May 27 at dB’s in Utrecht (Holland). And yes, we are also writing new tunes. The best is yet to come…

No retreat! No surrender!"

Waves Of Annihilation is After All’s ninth full-length album. As on the previous two, Dan Swanö once again delivered a crushingly heavy, yet open production. No loudness war on this one.

Tracklisting:

“Rejection Overruled”

“Target Extinction”

“The Unusual Sin”

“Fall In Line”

“None Can Defy”

“First Class Terror”

“Restore To Sanity”

“Lost In The Crowd”

“After The Hurt Is Gone”

“Destructive Force”

“Rejection Overruled” video:

Trailer: