AFTER FOREVER / HDK Guitarist SANDER GOMMANS Pays Tribute To ANDRÉ MATOS - "I'll Give 'Painkiller' Another Spin For You"

Guitarist Sander Gommans (After Forever, HDK, Trillium) has posted the following tribute to former Angra vocalist André Matos, who passed away on June 8th at the age of 47.

"Rarely, you meet someone who shares a similar passion the exact same way. When I was working with Amanda (Somerville) on my first HDK album, Andre was recording one of his albums. We ended up enjoying his excellent caipirinhas and agreeing that 'Painkiller' had to be the best metal song ever written. I’ll never forget the both of us singing the song at full blast, and I think Amanda must still have the video of that.

Andre was kind enough to share his vocal talent for 'Request', one of the songs of System Overload. It ended up to be my favorite one, especially because of his contribution. Thank you for this experience Andre, wherever you might be right now. I’ll give 'Painkiller' another spin for you."

BraveWords can confirm that video of Matos and Gommans singing "Painkiller" at the top of their lungs during a session does exist.

Our condolences to Matos' family and friends on your tragic loss.