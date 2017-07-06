AFTER THE BURIAL Release 2017's Vans Warped Tour Video Update #2
July 6, 2017, 39 minutes ago
After The Burial are out on the 2017's Vans Warped Tour, and have issued a new update video, available for streaming below.
2017 Vans Warped Tour Line Up - Confirmed Performance Dates for each band and stage:
Journeys Left Foot Stage:
Attila: 7.6 - 8.6
Bowling For Soup: 7.26, 7.27, 7.29,7.30
CKY: 6.16 - 8.6
Futuristic: 6.25 - 8.6
Hawthorne Heights: 6.16 - 8.6
I Prevail: 6.16 - 8.6
Jule Vera: 6.16 - 8.6
Never Shout Never (Throwback Set): 6.27 - 7.7
New Years Day: 6.16 - 8.6
Sammy Adams: 6.16 - 7.28, 8.1 - 8.6
Watsky: 6.17 - 7.14, 7.16 - 7.18, 7.20, 7.21, 7.23 - 8.6
Journeys Right Foot Stage:
American Authors: 6.16 - 7.19, 7.21 - 8.6
Andy Black: 6.16 - 8.6
Beartooth: 6.28 - 8.6
Dance Gavin Dance: 6.16 - 8.6
Goldfinger: 8.4 - 8.6
Hands Like Houses: 6.16 - 8.6
Memphis May Fire: 6.16 - 8.6
Neck Deep: 6.16 - 8.6
Our Last Night: 6.16 - 8.6
Save Ferris: 6.22 - 8.1, 8.5
Skullcandy Stage:
Alestorm: 6.21 - 8.6
Bad Seed Rising: 6.16 - 7.4
Barb Wire Dolls: 6.16 - 8.6
Big D and The Kids Table: 7.6 - 7.16
Microwave: 6.16 - 8.6
Riverboat Gamblers: 7.29, 7.30
Sonic Boom Six: 6.16 - 8.6
Stacked Like Pancakes: 7.16 - 8.6
Street Dogs: 7.6 - 7.16
Twilight Creeps: 8.4 - 8.6
War On Women: 6.16 - 8.6
The White Noise: 6.16 - 8.6
William Control: 6.16 - 8.6
Hard Rock Stage:
The Adolescents: 6.16 - 8.6
The Alarm: 7.7 - 7.16, 8.4 - 8.6
Anti-Flag: 6.27 - 7.24
The Ataris: 6.16 - 8.1
Bad Cop / Bad Cop: 6.16 - 8.6
Fire From The Gods: 6.16 - 8.6
Municipal Waste: 7.6 - 8.6
Sick Of It All: 6.21 - 8.6
Strung Out: 6.16 - 7.11, 8.4 - 8.6
Suicide Machines: 7.18 - 7.21
T.S.O.L.: 7.22 - 8.6
Valient Thorr: 6.16 - 8.6
Mutant North Stage:
The Acacia Strain: 6.16 - 8.6
Being As An Ocean: 6.16 - 8.6
Candiria: 6.21 - 8.6
Counterparts: 6.16 - 8.6
Fit For A King: 6.16 - 8.6
Hatebreed: 6.21 - 8.6
Silent Planet: 6.16 - 8.6
Stick To Your Guns: 7.6 - 8.6
Sylar: 6.16 - 8.6
Mutant South Stage:
After The Burial: 6.16 - 8.6
Blessthefall: 6.16 - 8.6
Carnifex: 6.16 - 8.6
Emmure: 6.16 - 8.6
GWAR: 6.16 - 8.6
Hundredth: 6.16 - 8.6
Silverstein: 6.16 - 8.6
Sworn In: 6.16 - 8.6
Too Close To Touch: 6.16 - 8.6
Full Sail Stage:
Bad Omens: 7.4 - 7.24
Boston Manor: 6.16 - 8.6
Courage My Love: 6.16 - 8.6
Creeper: 6.16 - 8.6
Eternal Boy: 7.14
Farewell Winters: 6.16 - 8.6
Feeki: 6.16 - 8.6
Gospel Youth, The: 6.16 - 8.6
Knocked Loose: 6.16 - 8.6
Montage: 7.18
Movements: 6.16 - 8.6
One Last Shot: 7.7 - 7.10
Playboy Manbaby: 6.22, 8.6
Separations: 7.6 - 7.24
Shattered Sun: 7.26 - 8.6
tiLLie: 7.26 - 8.6
Trophy Eyes: 6.16 - 8.6
The Waves: 7.18
Tour dates:
July
6 - Charlotte, NC
7 - Camden, NJ
8 - Wantagh, NY
9 - Hartford, CT
10 - Scranton, PA
11 - Virginia Beach, VA
12 - Mansfield, MA
13 - Darien Center, NY
14 - Burgettstown, PA
15 - Holmdel, NJ
16 - Columbia, MD
18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH
19 - Cincinnati, OH
20 - Noblesville, IN
21 - Auburn Hills, MI
22 - Tinley Park, IL
23 - Shakopee, MN
24 - Milwaukee, WI
26 - Maryland Heights, MO
27 - Bonner Springs, KS
28 - Dallas, TX
29 - San Antonio, TX
30 - Houston, TX
August
1 - Las Cruces, NM
4 - Mountain View, CA
5 - San Diego, CA
6 - Pomona, CA