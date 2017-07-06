AFTER THE BURIAL Release 2017's Vans Warped Tour Video Update #2

After The Burial are out on the 2017's Vans Warped Tour, and have issued a new update video, available for streaming below.

2017 Vans Warped Tour Line Up - Confirmed Performance Dates for each band and stage:

Journeys Left Foot Stage:

Attila: 7.6 - 8.6

Bowling For Soup: 7.26, 7.27, 7.29,7.30

CKY: 6.16 - 8.6

Futuristic: 6.25 - 8.6

Hawthorne Heights: 6.16 - 8.6

I Prevail: 6.16 - 8.6

Jule Vera: 6.16 - 8.6

Never Shout Never (Throwback Set): 6.27 - 7.7

New Years Day: 6.16 - 8.6

Sammy Adams: 6.16 - 7.28, 8.1 - 8.6

Watsky: 6.17 - 7.14, 7.16 - 7.18, 7.20, 7.21, 7.23 - 8.6

Journeys Right Foot Stage:

American Authors: 6.16 - 7.19, 7.21 - 8.6

Andy Black: 6.16 - 8.6

Beartooth: 6.28 - 8.6

Dance Gavin Dance: 6.16 - 8.6

Goldfinger: 8.4 - 8.6

Hands Like Houses: 6.16 - 8.6

Memphis May Fire: 6.16 - 8.6

Neck Deep: 6.16 - 8.6

Our Last Night: 6.16 - 8.6

Save Ferris: 6.22 - 8.1, 8.5

Skullcandy Stage:

Alestorm: 6.21 - 8.6

Bad Seed Rising: 6.16 - 7.4

Barb Wire Dolls: 6.16 - 8.6

Big D and The Kids Table: 7.6 - 7.16

Microwave: 6.16 - 8.6

Riverboat Gamblers: 7.29, 7.30

Sonic Boom Six: 6.16 - 8.6

Stacked Like Pancakes: 7.16 - 8.6

Street Dogs: 7.6 - 7.16

Twilight Creeps: 8.4 - 8.6

War On Women: 6.16 - 8.6

The White Noise: 6.16 - 8.6

William Control: 6.16 - 8.6

Hard Rock Stage:

The Adolescents: 6.16 - 8.6

The Alarm: 7.7 - 7.16, 8.4 - 8.6

Anti-Flag: 6.27 - 7.24

The Ataris: 6.16 - 8.1

Bad Cop / Bad Cop: 6.16 - 8.6

Fire From The Gods: 6.16 - 8.6

Municipal Waste: 7.6 - 8.6

Sick Of It All: 6.21 - 8.6

Strung Out: 6.16 - 7.11, 8.4 - 8.6

Suicide Machines: 7.18 - 7.21

T.S.O.L.: 7.22 - 8.6

Valient Thorr: 6.16 - 8.6

Mutant North Stage:

The Acacia Strain: 6.16 - 8.6

Being As An Ocean: 6.16 - 8.6

Candiria: 6.21 - 8.6

Counterparts: 6.16 - 8.6

Fit For A King: 6.16 - 8.6

Hatebreed: 6.21 - 8.6

Silent Planet: 6.16 - 8.6

Stick To Your Guns: 7.6 - 8.6

Sylar: 6.16 - 8.6

Mutant South Stage:

After The Burial: 6.16 - 8.6

Blessthefall: 6.16 - 8.6

Carnifex: 6.16 - 8.6

Emmure: 6.16 - 8.6

GWAR: 6.16 - 8.6

Hundredth: 6.16 - 8.6

Silverstein: 6.16 - 8.6

Sworn In: 6.16 - 8.6

Too Close To Touch: 6.16 - 8.6

Full Sail Stage:

Bad Omens: 7.4 - 7.24

Boston Manor: 6.16 - 8.6

Courage My Love: 6.16 - 8.6

Creeper: 6.16 - 8.6

Eternal Boy: 7.14

Farewell Winters: 6.16 - 8.6

Feeki: 6.16 - 8.6

Gospel Youth, The: 6.16 - 8.6

Knocked Loose: 6.16 - 8.6

Montage: 7.18

Movements: 6.16 - 8.6

One Last Shot: 7.7 - 7.10

Playboy Manbaby: 6.22, 8.6

Separations: 7.6 - 7.24

Shattered Sun: 7.26 - 8.6

tiLLie: 7.26 - 8.6

Trophy Eyes: 6.16 - 8.6

The Waves: 7.18

Tour dates:

July

6 - Charlotte, NC

7 - Camden, NJ

8 - Wantagh, NY

9 - Hartford, CT

10 - Scranton, PA

11 - Virginia Beach, VA

12 - Mansfield, MA

13 - Darien Center, NY

14 - Burgettstown, PA

15 - Holmdel, NJ

16 - Columbia, MD

18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

19 - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Noblesville, IN

21 - Auburn Hills, MI

22 - Tinley Park, IL

23 - Shakopee, MN

24 - Milwaukee, WI

26 - Maryland Heights, MO

27 - Bonner Springs, KS

28 - Dallas, TX

29 - San Antonio, TX

30 - Houston, TX

August

1 - Las Cruces, NM

4 - Mountain View, CA

5 - San Diego, CA

6 - Pomona, CA