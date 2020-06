Metal quartet, After The Burial, have issued the official music video for "In Flux" which has been taken from their previously released album, Evergreen.

Tracklisting:

"Behold The Crown"

"Exit, Exist"

"11/26"

"In Flux"

"Respire"

"Quicksand"

"The Great Repeat"

"To Challenge Existence"

"A Pulse Exchanged"

"Behold The Crown" video: