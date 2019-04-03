AFTER THE BURIAL Streaming New Song "Exit, Exist"

After The Burial are streaming the new song, "Exit, Exist", featured on the band's upcoming Evergreen album, out on April 19th via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the track below.

Tracklisting:

"Behold The Crown"

"Exit, Exist"

"11/26"

"In Flux"

"Respire"

"Quicksand"

"The Great Repeat"

"To Challenge Existence"

"A Pulse Exchanged"

"Exit, Exist":

"Behold The Crown" video:

The group kicks off a massive US tour alongside Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive on April 18th (see all dates below), with Vein in the opening slot.

Trent Hafdahl (guitars) states: "The songwriting process is almost always the same, but the influence and motivation behind the music is always different. This time around we wrote an album that is wholeheartedly ATB. If you listen back through our catalog you can hear us experimenting with different sounds, soundscapes, playing techniques etc. Some of those have stood the test of time and are still used in our music today, and some were left behind because they didn't really fit us. I feel very strongly that this album is OUR sound. Our fans could hear this anywhere, without any reference, and say 'that sounds like an After The Burial riff.' I guess you could say it's a more mature release this time around because we weren't stretching to experiment with stuff that we didn't know would work. It's heavy, it's melodic, it's slow at times and fast at others. It's intense and free-flowing all in the same instance.

"On the KSE/PWD run, just like any tour, we're striving to leave a mark on every person there that has never heard of us. I've always said we've gained more fans by people seeing us live than from them hearing us on record. There are tons of people that can probably attest to this, but my absolute favorite thing to hear from somebody after a show is 'that was my first time seeing you guys!' It's like, fuck yeah! We did it!! Haha. For the folks that already know who we are, it's going to be a party, just like every other time they've seen us. They already know that. No compromise, as we're there to crush! We pride ourselves on being one of the tightest live bands in the game, but not at the cost of being entertaining. Give us a half hour of your evening and we'll show you a good fucking time!"

Tour dates:

April

18 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

20 - Las Vegas, NV - BBB *ATB ONLY

21 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater *ATB ONLY

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - City Auditorium

23 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

26 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

27 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

28 - Houston, TX - So What? Festival

30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center

2 - Huntington, WV - V Club *ATB ONLY

3 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger *ATB ONLY

4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

7 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

15 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club