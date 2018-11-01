AFTERSHOK Release "Forever In Metal" Music Video

“Forever In Metal”, the new video from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based classic metal band Aftershok, can be viewed below. The track comes from their 2016 studio album, Detonate (Auburn Records).

Guitarist George Mihalovich states: “'Forever In Metal' is our first official video because we think it is a solid representation of our style. We chose to use a slightly different mixing and mastering scheme from the album version of the song because it comes across a little better in this format. Thanks to our good friend Nigel Clark (who also did the photography for Detonate) for his incredible patience in helping us to create something that reflects the intent and message of the music. Additional thanks to our former bassist Nick Gryzka for his guest appearance.”

On Detonate, guitarist George Mihalovich and drummer George Borden joined forces with new vocalist Gord Sheffroth from New Brunswick, Canada, to create 13 tracks of modern classic metal. Sheffroth replaces vocalist Vic Hix (Shok Paris) who appeared on the band's first two albums, Unfinished Business (2002) and Burning Chrome (2005).

The album was recorded by Jim Dofka at JK Musicians Workshop in Washington, Pennsylvania and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in Los Angeles, California. The cover art and layout design were created by Alex Yarborough.

“Forever In Metal” video:

“The World United” lyric video:

Album trailer: