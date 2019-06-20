AGAINST THE GRAVE Unleash "Killing Us Slowly" Video

Los Angeles, CA based metal band Against The Grave has released the official music video for their debut single, "Killing Us Slowly". An aggressive soaked, groove dominated, riff-driven, vigorous, infectious dark track, "Killing Us Slowly" was directed, shot, and edited by Nathan Karma Cox.

"This video was a lot of fun to make, especially with Nathan Cox at the helm! We’ve worked with him in the past, and his vision and final product is always top shelf. We had a day of sun, fun, beer, cool cars and all the homies came out to hang and help any way they could. Definitely one of the most enjoyable video shoots we’ve ever done,” says Against The Grave bassist Jay.

An unlikely alignment of solitary spirits from all around the world, brought together by none other than metal itself. This uncanny formation culminates a fire of heavy metal power, hard rock passion, and electric force. Tuned much in the vein of metal legends Pantera, Slipknot, and Five Finger Death Punch, Against The Grave brings new damage to the heavy metal lifestyle.

"We just clicked, immediately, almost as if we had been writing together for years, the music just simply erupted," asserts Jordan Gaw, vocalist of Against The Grave

"'Killing Us Slowly' is pure blunt force trauma, it's my favorite song right now, Nathan did such a great job on the video," exclaims Andrea Martis guitarist of Against The Grave.

