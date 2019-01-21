AGENT STEEL - Reformed Metallers Featuring Original Singer JOHN CYRIIS Announce Metalheadz Open Air Festival Appearance; New Album Due This Year

Legendary metal band Agent Steel's new lineup, featuring original frontman John Cyriis, have announced their June 1st appearance at Metalheadz Open Air 2019, in Oberndorf am Lech, Germany.

According to a message posted at the band's Facebook page, John Cyriis, along with the new Agent Steel lineup, "are ready to deliver a speed metal supernova to those who choose to attend this mighty day of metal glory."

The band will deliver songs from the three classic Agent Steel albums, as well as four new songs from their forthcoming new album, 8 Lights Protocol, tentatively scheduled for a September release on a soon to be announced record label.

Stay tuned for further updates.