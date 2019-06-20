AGENT STEEL Sign To Dissonance Productions; No Mercy From The Gods Album Due In October

It’s been a long time anticipated, and now it’s official: 1980’s speed metal veteran, founder/vocalist John Cyriis, has resurrected his brand creation, the “Agent Steel band and its new incarnation in 2019 ...is finally upon us!”

The band’s current lineup consists of guitarist Nikolay Atanasov, and original Agent Steel guitarist Bill Simmons; Mr. Simmons is the first/original guitarist of the Agent Steel lineup, as the band first appeared throughout the L.A. club circuit in 1983. Also included in this classic/new lineup are bassist Joe McGuigan (Gama Bomb) and drummer Dennis Kruse Strømberg.

This incarnation of Agent Steel is the long-awaited reactivation featuring Agent Steel founder, brand creator, vocalist John Cyriis, who appeared on all three original classic albums, (i.e., Skeptics Apocalypse, Mad Locust Rising, and the platinum seller Unstoppable Force). John is very pleased with this new lineup, which he is confident will arise as the very best lineup in the band’s history and whom he believes are certain to compliment the band’s legacy, and about manifest an about-face - that to counter and transcend the band’s “less than competent performance” by a stand-in and unofficial lineup at the KIT festival 2019.

The official new Agent Steel lineup are currently working on the band’s fourth true and official studio album, titled No Mercy From The Godz - which is scheduled for an October 18 release. The band are also preparing for their forthcoming shows at various privileged confirmed dates - beginning on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 in Milan and Firenze, Italy. John and the new Agent Steel incarnation are also preparing for a monumental first time appearance in Greece as headliners, performing at Up The Hammers festival in Athens, Greece - March of 2020. This headlining performance is forecast as being fertile metal soil for the band’s first live Agent Steel DVD/album to be captured as fronted by original founding vocalist John Cyriis.

Expect this lineup to be the best ever incarnation of Agent Steel - stronger, faster, and deployed to demonstrate just who are the True Masters of Metal. Be on the lookout for the Agent Steel craft to land in your country - certain to energize all you bangers with hammering speed metal.

John and the band are inviting all Agent Steel bangers to come rage with them in Italy and Greece, December 2019 and March 2020. Looking forward to seeing all you diehard Agent Steel fans on tour in the fall of 2019 - and throughout 2020.

Steve Beatty Dissonance head honcho: "What’s not to like! The Unstoppable Force returns and is about to land an epic slab of killer speed metal on my label! Soooooo excited about this record and can’t wait to see the band firing on all cosmic engines live soon!"