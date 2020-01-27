AGNOSTIC FRONT Announce Co-Headlining East Coast Tour With SICK OF IT ALL

Agnostic Front have announced their co-headlining tour with Sick Of It All. The 19-date trek will begin on April 23 in Boston and will make stops in Toronto, Chicago and Houston before concluding in Syracuse, NY on May 15.

Agnostic Front's Roger Miret comments, "Really excited to kick-off this tour with our NYHC peers Sick Of It All!!! It’s been a long time coming and now is the time to bring some classic NYHC to the East Coast!!! See you in the pit."

Agnostic Front will be touring in support of their latest full length album Get Loud!, which is compiled of 14 tracks that are nothing short of classic, home grown, New York hardcore, but still includes some thrashy and punky variety.

Sick Of It All's Armand Majidi comments, "Following-up on our sold out NYC borough tour together, we’re very excited to announce the 2020 Agnostic Front/Sick Of It All East Coast tour. It’s always great to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore handbook, so this will be extra special. When two of the kings of New York come to your town, it’s gonna be clobberin’ time with the godfathers of hardcore, so be a part of it and help keep this movement buzzing into the new decade!"

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 31st at time 10 AM, Eastern here.

Tour dates:

April

23 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

24 - Quebec City, QUE - Le D'Auteull

25 - Montreal, QUE - Foufounes Electrique

26 - Toronto, ONT - Lee's Palace

27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May

1 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival

2 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

3 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

6 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville Festival

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

13 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

15 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

Agnostic Front have announced the return of The Eliminator with an exclusive bundle to be released on March 13 via Nuclear Blast.

Limited to 1,500 bundles worldwide, it includes the full color, Super 7 ReAction figure of Agnostic Front's The Eliminator which first appeared on the band’s 1986 album cover, Cause For Alarm, illustrated by Sean Taggart, and a grey with red splatter vinyl 7" featuring re-recorded 2020 versions of “The Eliminator” and “Toxic Shock.” The audio will be available in this physical format only.

Roger Miret comments, “So excited to see The Eliminator as an action figure!!! Even more excited about sharing the news of our secret recording of 'The Eliminator' and 'Toxic Shock'! We killed these bangers in the studio!!! So good!”

Order your exclusive Eliminator Bundle here.