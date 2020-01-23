AGNOSTIC FRONT Announce The Eliminator Bundle With 7" Vinyl & ReAction Figure

Agnostic Front have announced the return of The Eliminator with an exclusive bundle to be released on March 13 via Nuclear Blast.

Limited to 1,500 bundles worldwide, it includes the full color, Super 7 ReAction figure of Agnostic Front's The Eliminator which first appeared on the band’s 1986 album cover, Cause For Alarm, illustrated by Sean Taggart, and a grey with red splatter vinyl 7" featuring re-recorded 2020 versions of “The Eliminator” and “Toxic Shock.” The audio will be available in this physical format only.

Roger Miret comments, “So excited to see The Eliminator as an action figure!!! Even more excited about sharing the news of our secret recording of 'The Eliminator' and 'Toxic Shock'! We killed these bangers in the studio!!! So good!”

Order your exclusive Eliminator Bundle here.