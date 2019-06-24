AGNOSTIC FRONT Announce Victim In Pain 35th Anniversary Tour With PRONG

Agnostic Front will be touring North America, celebrating the 35th anniversary or their iconic debut full-length studio album, Victim In Pain. The 17-date trek will kick off in St. Louis on September 18 and will feature Prong as direct support.

Roger Miret comments, "We are extremely excited to have our friends Prong perform with us In celebration of our 35th anniversary of Victim In Pain. These shows will be epic! Tickets go on sale this Friday, see you in the pit!”

General tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, June 28. Tour dates are listed below.

September

18 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

19 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

20 - Small's - Detroit, MI

21 - Northside Yacht Club - Cincinnati, OH

22 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

24 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

26 - Call The Office - London, ON

27 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON

28 - Foufounes - Montreal, QB

29 - Chrome - Albany, NY

October

1 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

2 - TBD

3 - Cafe 611 - Frederick, MD

4 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

6 - The Knock Down Center (Thrasher/Vans "Death Match") - New York, NY *

* - no Prong