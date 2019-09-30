AGNOSTIC FRONT Discuss Get Loud! Album Artwork: Video Trailer

Agnostic Front are back to the scene with their twelfth studio album, Get Loud!, which will be released on November 8 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band discusses the album artwork in this new video trailer:

Get Loud! was produced by Roger Miret while long time friend Paul Miner handled the recording, mixing and mastering of the record at Buzzbomb Studio in Orange, CA. For the artwork, the band returned to 1986's Cause For Alarm​ artist Sean Taggart. It features the iconic CFA​ characters combined with a modern freshness

Get Loud! is compiled of 14 tracks that are nothing short of classic, home grown, New York hardcore, but still includes some thrashy and punky variety.

Get Loud! will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digi

- Vinyl

* Black Vinyl

* Picture Vinyl

* White ( Limited to 300)

* Blue Vinyl ( Limited to 300)

* Gold Vinyl ( Limited to 300)

* Green Vinyl (Limited 200)

* Red Vinyl

- Red Cassette

- T-Shirt

- Long Sleeve Bundle

* Includes Long Sleeve Shirt & CD

Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Get Loud! tracklisting:

"Spray Painted Walls"

"Anti Social"

"Get Loud!"

"Conquer And Divide"

"I Remember"

"Dead Silence"

"AF Stomp "

"Urban Decay"

"Snitches Get Stitches"

"Isolated"

"In My Blood"

"Attention"

"Pull The Trigger"

"Devastated"

"Spray Painted Walls" lyric video:

(Photo - Joerg Baumgarten)