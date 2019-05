Professionally filmed footage of Agnostic Front's full set at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, from 2013, can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Addiction"

"Dead To Me"

"My Life My Way"

"That's Life"

"For My Family"

"Friend Or Foe"

"All Is Not Forgotten"

"Peace"

"Crucified"

"Public Assictance"

"Toxic Shock"

"Gotta Go"

"Take Me Back"

"A Mi Manera"

"Eliminator"

"Blitzkrieg Bop"