AGNOSTIC FRONT Premier "Conquer And Divide" Music Video

Agnostic Front released their twelfth studio album, Get Loud!, last month via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band unveil the music video for "Conquer And Divide", which was directed by Punchdance Studios who are the same team behind the "I Remember" video.

Roger Miret comments, “That’s it, nothing new. The rich stay rich, the poor stay poor, but we’ve lost sight of how we are pawned against each other for political gains as we fight to simply exist.”

The band will kick off the third leg of the 35 Years Of Victim In Pain Anniversary US tour tonight at the Canal Club in Richmond, Virginia. This will be followed by a run of sold-out shows with Sick Of It All and opening for the original Misfits on December 14.

Get Loud! was produced by Roger Miret while long time friend Paul Miner handled the recording, mixing and mastering of the record at Buzzbomb Studio in Orange, CA. For the artwork, the band returned to 1986's Cause For Alarm​ artist Sean Taggart. It features the iconic CFA​ characters combined with a modern freshness

Get Loud! is compiled of 14 tracks that are nothing short of classic, home grown, New York hardcore, but still includes some thrashy and punky variety. Order in the format of your choice here.

Get Loud! tracklisting:

"Spray Painted Walls"

"Anti Social"

"Get Loud!"

"Conquer And Divide"

"I Remember"

"Dead Silence"

"AF Stomp "

"Urban Decay"

"Snitches Get Stitches"

"Isolated"

"In My Blood"

"Attention"

"Pull The Trigger"

"Devastated"

"I Remember" video:

"Spray Painted Walls" lyric video: