AGNOSTIC FRONT / SICK OF IT ALL - New Video Trailer Released For East Coast Co-Headline Tour

Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All are joining forces for an East Coast co-headlining tour. The 19-date trek will begin on April 23 in Boston and will make stops in Toronto, Chicago and Houston before concluding in Syracuse, NY on May 15. Check out a new video trailer below.

Agnostic Front's Roger Miret comments, "Really excited to kick-off this tour with our NYHC peers Sick Of It All!!! It’s been a long time coming and now is the time to bring some classic NYHC to the East Coast!!! See you in the pit."

Agnostic Front will be touring in support of their latest full length album Get Loud!, which is compiled of 14 tracks that are nothing short of classic, home grown, New York hardcore, but still includes some thrashy and punky variety.

Sick Of It All's Armand Majidi comments, "Following-up on our sold out NYC borough tour together, we’re very excited to announce the 2020 Agnostic Front/Sick Of It All East Coast tour. It’s always great to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore handbook, so this will be extra special. When two of the kings of New York come to your town, it’s gonna be clobberin’ time with the godfathers of hardcore, so be a part of it and help keep this movement buzzing into the new decade!"

Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

23 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

24 - Quebec City, QUE - Le D'Auteull

25 - Montreal, QUE - Foufounes Electrique

26 - Toronto, ONT - Lee's Palace

27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May

1 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival

2 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

3 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

6 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville Festival

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

13 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

15 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon