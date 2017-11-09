AGNOSTIC FRONT - World Premier Of The Godfathers Of Hardcore Documentary Scheduled For This Saturday At Doc NYC Festival; Video Trailer Streaming

The Godfathers Of Hardcore, the new documentary on Agonist Front, will premier as an Official Selection at the Doc NYC festival on Saturday, November 11th. A trailer for the film, directed by Ian McFarland, can be seen below.

About the film: Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma are lynchpins of New York Hardcore (NYHC), and their band Agnostic Front played a key role in defining, shaping and establishing the sound and cultural code of conduct for the still-thriving movement. Unlike the dozens of bands that have come and gone, leaving their indelible footprint along the way, Agnostic Front are still going strong, 11 studio albums into their 30-plus year career.

In a landscape of increasing apathy and complacency, the messages Agnostic Front presents are as relevant today as they were in the ‘80s when the band members were impoverished, scrappy and ambitious, often fighting for their very survival as well as the perseverance of their volatile but highly inspirational band.

Roger and Vinnie remain the very embodiment of hardcore, representing endurance, perseverance, brotherhood, strength against oppression and the will to keep going, obstacles be damned. Agnostic Front exist on a level all their own. . . a level of their own creation.

Find more information here, and check out a video trailer below: