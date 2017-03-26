AHAB - European Festival Dates Confirmed For 2017
German nautical doomsters Ahab have announced a string of live dates for 2017. They are as follows:
April
15 - Dark Easter Metal Meeting 2017 - München, Germany
22 - Roadburn Festival 2017 - Tilburg, Netherlands
July
8 - Sick Midsummer 2017 - Scharnstein, Austria
August
3 - Wacken Open Air 2017 - Wacken, Germany
In addition, the band checked in with the following update:
"It’s been almost 12 years since Chris and Daniel wrote the very first Ahab-songs – back then as a two man project. Ever since, we’ve been asked countless times to play the first album The Call Of The Wretched Sea in its entirety. Well, now is the time to finally just do it as a proper band with Stephan and Cornelius. Couldn’t think of a better place than Roadburn.”