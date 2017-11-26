AHAB - Final Shows Featuring The Call Of The Wretched Sea Album Performed In Its Entirety Announced

German nautical doomsters Ahab have announced three shows to cap off 2017, which will the last time the band will perform their album The Call Of The Wretched Sea in its entirety. Their schedule is as follows:

December

1 - Madrid, Spain - Madrid Is The Dark V

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Under The Doom V

29 - Heidelberg, Germany - Karlstorbahnhof

The Heidelberg show will include a special second set. Go to this location for event details.

Tracklist:

"Below the Sun"

"The Pacific"

"Old Thunder"

"Of the Monstrous Pictures of Whales"

"The Sermon"

"The Hunt"

"Ahab's Oath"