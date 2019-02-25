AHAB Guitarist Seeking Vocalist For "Gloomy" SILURIAN Side Project

German nautical doom monsters have checked in with the following:

"Chris – our lyricist, guitar player and co-founder of Ahab – is looking for a singer (female or male) with interesting voice and much musical creativity for demos of his newborn side project, Silurian. It's not doom, but gloomy music. Chris is exploring his childhood, when he used to listen to mid '70s electronic music pioneers such as Jean Michel Jarre or Tangerine Dream and early '80s artists who combined reverberant guitars and synthesizers in interesting compositions. That said: if you're looking for some new band / side project and some new musical challenge... well, just drop him an e-mail at chris@ahab-doom.de or message and send him some demos – no matter what music it may be. Good luck!"

Ahab have confirmed an appearance at the 2019 installment of the Summer Breeze festival on August 14th.

The band returned to Wacken Open Air 2017 and served some heavy riffs and dark moods. In the video below, the band performs "The Hunt" from their 2006 album The Call Of The Wretched Sea.