AHAB - Live Dates Announced For February / March 2019; Summer Breeze Festival Show Confirmed
January 10, 2019, 42 minutes ago
German nautic doomsters Ahab have announced a string of dates for early 2019, and they have confirmed an appearance at the 2019 installment of the Summer Breeze festival. Their schedule is currently as follows:
February
15 - Helvete Pub - Oberhausen, Germany
16 - Zukunft am Ostkreuz - Berlin, Germany
17 - Kulturbahnhof - Jena, Germany
March
2 - Haunting The Castle 2 - Avouerie d'Anthisnes, Belgium
August
14 - Summer Breeze Open Air 2019 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany
Ahab returned to Wacken Open Air 2017 and served some heavy riffs and dark moods. In the video below, the band performs "The Hunt" from their 2006 album The Call Of The Wretched Sea.