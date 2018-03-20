AHTME Announce Details Of Sewerborn Album

Kansas City, Mo based tech death group Ahtme have released details for their forthcoming Unique Leader Records debut Sewerborn. The 11 track offering, which has a June 1st street date, was recorded by Navene Koperweis (Animals As Leaders, Animosity), Zack Alvey, Ethan Erisman and mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Immolation, Carnifex). Artwork was provided by Tony Kohl.

Sewerborn features 47 minutes of jaw dropping guitar playing, sickening brutality, and an unrelentingly ferocious and horrifying atmosphere that demonstrates the groups pummeling vision and song writing maturity. With Sewerborn, Ahtme have proven to be an extremely exciting addition to the Unique Leader roster.

Tracklisting:

“Lord Of Shit”

“Subservient”

“Dig”

“Sea Of Sand”

“Summoning Shiba” (feat. Malcom Pugh)

“The Stench Of Farooq”

“9_2_5”

“To Exist”

“Contort And Control”

“Possession Obsession”

“Subhuman Remains”

Sewerborn preorders and new music will be available in the coming weeks.