AHTME – “Possession Obsession” Drum Playthrough Video Released

Kansas City, Mo tech death sickos Ahtme have released a drum playthrough for their track "Possession Obsession". The video features drummer Jordan Plumer showing his surgically precise, highly technical, and groove laden drumming at its finest. The track is from their newest album Sewerborn which was released June 1st on Unique Leader.

Find orders at this location.

The September Scum Tour with Ahtme, Micawber, and Lago:

September

14 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

15 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tomcats West

16 – Houston, TX – Acadia Bar

17 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

19 – Greenville, SC – The Green Room

21 – Frederick, MD – Café 611

22 – Trenton, NJ – Championship Bar

23 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

25 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Smiling Moose

27 – Chicago, IL – Gman

29 – Denver, CO – Trailside Saloon