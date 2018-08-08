AHTME – “Possession Obsession” Drum Playthrough Video Released
August 8, 2018, an hour ago
Kansas City, Mo tech death sickos Ahtme have released a drum playthrough for their track "Possession Obsession". The video features drummer Jordan Plumer showing his surgically precise, highly technical, and groove laden drumming at its finest. The track is from their newest album Sewerborn which was released June 1st on Unique Leader.
The September Scum Tour with Ahtme, Micawber, and Lago:
September
14 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
15 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tomcats West
16 – Houston, TX – Acadia Bar
17 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar
19 – Greenville, SC – The Green Room
21 – Frederick, MD – Café 611
22 – Trenton, NJ – Championship Bar
23 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
25 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Smiling Moose
27 – Chicago, IL – Gman
29 – Denver, CO – Trailside Saloon