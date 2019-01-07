AHTME Release "To Exist" Guitar Playthrough Video

Kansas City-based tech death monsters, Ahtme, have released a guitar playthrough for their song "To Exist". The video features guitarist Dalton Harper's outstanding command of brutal, technical death metal riffing and searing, blistering guitar solos.

Ahtme commented, “'To Exist' is one of our favourite tracks off of Sewerborn, and surprisingly also one of the oldest at over 8 years old. Lyrically it’s one of the more direct songs, touching on a few concepts, but mostly floating around the fact that existence is inescapable outside of death."

"To Exist" is off of Ahtme's sickeningly brutal newest full length, Sewerborn, which came out last year.

"Possession Obsession" drum playthrough: