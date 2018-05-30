AHTME Reveal “Subhuman Remains” Video

Kansas City, MO tech death monsters Ahtme have released a new music video for their song "Subhuman Remains". The track is form their forthcoming new album Sewerborn which will come out on Unique Leader this Friday, June 1st and perfectly captures the band's disturbing, grimey, and overwhelmingly nasty feel.

The group commented on the track saying, “‘Subhuman Remains’ unintentionally wound up being the main inspiration for the concept behind the whole album. After we wrote it we looked back through all of the songs and realized there’s a basic common denominator between them, and they all focus around the plain and simple fact that we (human beings) for the most part are disgusting and horrible. We went with a literal interpretation of the lyrics for this song when we shot this video, on Easter Sunday, in the middle of an ice storm and half of us wound up practically getting pneumonia because of it. At least we didn’t have to eat anything nasty or puke this time around. Cheers!"

Sewerborn features 47 minutes of jaw dropping guitar playing, sickening brutality, and an unrelentingly ferocious and horrifying atmosphere that demonstrates the groups pummeling vision and song writing maturity. With Sewerborn, Ahtme have proven to be an extremely exciting addition to the Unique Leader roster. Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Lord Of Shit”

“Subservient”

“Dig”

“Sea Of Sand”

“Summoning Shiba” (feat. Malcom Pugh)

“The Stench Of Farooq”

“9_2_5”

“To Exist”

“Contort And Control”

“Possession Obsession”

“Subhuman Remains”

"Subhuman Remains" video: