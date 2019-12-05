AIRBORN To Release Cosmic Rebels Video Game This Month; Video Trailers Streaming

“It is the year 3025. Humanity has conquered space ... but this is not a fair universe!”

Heavy/power metal band, Airborn, is about to release the Cosmic Rebels video game. Powered by Unity 3D Engine, the game will be available for free on well known indie gaming platform Itch.io, starting on December 20. The game was developed by the band's frontman Alessio Perardi.

After 25 years of career, spent dealing with Sci-fi themes, the next step for the band is to bring fans inside those worlds with an interactive game: a 3D space shooter inspired by old school classics, in a new and modern key. With a 4 chapter single player campaign, Cosmic Rebels will bring you through 12 levels, filled with enemies, giant bosses, bonus stages, ships to unlock, loot and everything else making the life of a space pirate worth living.

Original Soundtrack, available at launch at arpmusic.bandcamp.com, will feature instrumental renditions of Airborn songs, from most recent numbers to fan favourites like “The Hero”, “Heavy Metal Wars” and, of course, “Cosmic Rebels”. The new versions were recorded by Airborn for the video game and were never released before.

Cinematic trailer:

Gameplay preview teaser:

Suit up and prepare to fight the evil corporation that seized the Milky Way, in the epic video game Cosmic Rebels.

Requirements: The game will be available on Windows PC 64bit, with 3D capable video card and will support keyboard and joypad.