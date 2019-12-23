AIRBOURNE Announce 2020 North American Tour Dates
December 23, 2019, an hour ago
Australian rockers, Airbourne, will embark on the first North American tour in support of their riff-roaring new album (and fifth overall), Boneshaker, out now via Spinefarm Records. The spring tour kicks off April 20 in New York City and concludes on May 23 in Montreal. The trek includes appearances at several major rock festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter. All dates are below.
"We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the Boneshaker World Tour to the USA," says frontman and guitarist Joel O'Keeffe. "We’ve been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!”
April
30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
2 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
3 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival *
6 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock/House of Blues
7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum
9 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville *
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
12 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *
18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
19 - London, ON - London Music Hall
20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
* Festival Date
Lineup:
Joel O'Keeffe - vocals/lead guitar
Matthew Harrison - guitar
Justin Street - bass
Ryan O'Keeffe - drums