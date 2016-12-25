AIRBOURNE Frontman JOEL O'KEEFFE Talks AC/DC And ANGUS YOUNG - "I Take My Hat Off To That Never-Say-Die Attitude"

During a recent interview with Spain's MariskalRock TV, Airbourne frontman Joel O'Keeffe talked about legendary Australian countrmen AC/DC and guitarist Angus Young's drive to keep band going in spite of parting ways with Malcolm Young, Phil Rudd, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams:

Airbourne enjoyed the best chart positions of their career with their fourth album, Breakin' Outta Hell, which also serves as their Spinefarm Records debut. The band recently wrapped a successful headline tour in support of the new album. During the trek, Joel O'Keeffe suffered some minor injuries in a stage fall, yet didn't miss a beat or a show, jumping back on stage and continuing to play mere seconds after he took the tumble.