AIRBOURNE Frontman JOEL O’KEEFFE - “We Take What We Do Seriously, But We Don’t Take Ourselves Seriously”

eonMusic has issued a new interview conducted with lead vocalist/guitarist Joel O’Keeffe of Australian rockers, Airbourne, at Download Festival 2017, which took place June 9th - 11th at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Q: Airbourne are the perfect festival band, aren’t you?

A: “Yeah, we’re a good time band. We don’t take ourselves seriously. We take what we do seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously. When we get out there and start rockin’, the crowd just sees that - the guy smashes a beer on his head, I can do whatever I want!”

Q: It’s a fantastic template; it’s the AC/DC blueprint isn’t it?

A: “Yeah, it is. Back in the seventies, bands that were coming up at the same time as AC/DC - The Angels, Rose Tattoo - that all stemmed from Billy Thorpe and Lobby Loyde. Those guys kind of wrote the Aussie Rock book, which went on from The Easybeats which featured George Young. So there’s a really small group of bands and people that drummed out this meat and potatoes Aussie pub rock which took the most simplistic parts from the American blues and rock and the British blues and rock, and we put them all together, and that’s what it is.”

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

Find Airbourne’s live itinerary at this location.