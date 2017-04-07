AIRBOURNE - Guitarist DAVID ROADS Leaves Band, Replacement Announced
"To all Airbourne fans and friends we've got one Hell of an update for you," says the Australian quartet.
"(Guitarist) David Roads has decided to leave the band to work in his family business. As the old saying goes, ‘you can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy’. We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck!
Now to the future, and it's all guns blazing foot to the floor! Introducing you to our new Airbourne Brother, he’s our long time staunch mate Harri ‘The Riff Doctor’ Harrison. Possessing a gifted Rock’n’Roll right hand motor he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8’ and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals!
Cheers and see ya soon rockers! – Joel, Ryan & Streety"
David Roads would like to say “Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!”
Airbourne's tour schedule is as follows:
May
30 - Klub Proxima - Warsaw, Poland
31 - Ucho - Gdynia, Poland
June
2 - Lochotin Cirque - Pilsen, Czech Republic
3 - Rock Im Park - Nürburg, Germany
4 - Rock Am Ring - Nuremburg, Germany
6 - The Academy - Dublin, Ireland
7 - The Limelight - Belfast, Ireland
9 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, UK
11 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK
14 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria
15 - Arena Alpe Adria - Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
18 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium
19 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
22 - Full Force - Gräfenhainichen, Germany
23 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark
24 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway
29 - Provinssi Festival - Seinäjoki, Finland
30 - Stadsfesten - Skelleftea, Sweden
July
2 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
3 - Barclaycard Arena - Madrid, Spain (with Deep Purple)
6 - Reurrection Festival - El Viviero, Spain
7 - Chateau De Beauregard - Hérouville Saint Clair, France
8 - Beauregard Festival - Herouville Saint Clair, France
11 - Les Deferlantes Festival - Argeles, France
13 - Musilac Festival - Aix Les Bains, France