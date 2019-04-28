AIRBOURNE - New Album Complete; European Tour Dates Confirmed For Fall 2019

According to a very simple post on their official Facebook page, Australian rockers Airbourne have completed work on their as-yet-untitled fifth album. It is expected to be released later this year via Spinefarm. Stay tuned for updates.

The band's European tour schedule for fall 2019 is as follows:

September

24 - Klub Muzyczny Ucho - Gdynia, Poland

25 - Klub Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Klub Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

28 - ZAL - St Petersburg, Russia

29 - Station HALL - Moscow, Russia

October

2 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic SOLD OUT

4 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Münchenbryggeriet - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Pakkahuone - Tampere, Finland

8 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

10 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

11 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden

12 - VoxHall - Aarhus, Denmark

17 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France SOLD OUT

19 - La Cigale - Paris, France SOLD OUT

20 - La Cigale - Paris, France SOLD OUT

28 - Paloma - Nimes, France

29 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

November

1 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

2 - Orpheum - Graz, Austria

3 - TonHalle - Munich, Germany

6 - Arena Wien - Vienna, Aistria

7 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

9 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

10 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany