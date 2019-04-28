AIRBOURNE - New Album Complete; European Tour Dates Confirmed For Fall 2019

April 28, 2019, an hour ago

According to a very simple post on their official Facebook page, Australian rockers Airbourne have completed work on their as-yet-untitled fifth album. It is expected to be released later this year via Spinefarm. Stay tuned for updates.

The band's European tour schedule for fall 2019 is as follows:

September
24 - Klub Muzyczny Ucho - Gdynia, Poland 
25 - Klub Proxima - Warsaw, Poland 
26 - Klub Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland 
28 - ZAL - St Petersburg, Russia 
29 - Station HALL - Moscow, Russia 

October
2 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic SOLD OUT
4 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
5 - Münchenbryggeriet - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Pakkahuone - Tampere, Finland
8 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
10 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway 
11 - Trädgår'n - Gothenburg, Sweden 
12 - VoxHall - Aarhus, Denmark 
17 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France SOLD OUT
19 - La Cigale - Paris, France SOLD OUT
20 - La Cigale - Paris, France SOLD OUT
28 - Paloma - Nimes, France 
29 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy 

November
1 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany 
2 - Orpheum - Graz, Austria
3 - TonHalle - Munich, Germany 
6 - Arena Wien - Vienna, Aistria 
7 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
9 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany 
10 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany



