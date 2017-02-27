AIRBOURNE Premiere MOTÖRHEAD Tribute Video

Airbourne have revealed a rip-roaring video for "It's All For Rock N' Roll," the climactic track on their current studio album, Breakin' Outta Hell - their first for Spinefarm Records.

"It's All For Rock N' Roll" was written about Lemmy, a man the band looked up to, befriended and loved, having shared stages with Motörhead on numerous occasions over their decade-plus career, both in Europe and Australia. When they needed someone to drive a large truck (recklessly, of course) in their "Runnin' Wild" video (2007), Lemmy was the first name on the list, and he duly obliged with a memorable, authority-baitin' cameo.

Motörhead's famous "Bomber" lighting rig, a noted part of 'Head history since the late '70s, was enthusiastically lent to Airbourne by the Motörhead camp, adding real emotional weight to both the "It's All For Rock N' Roll" clip and the song itself - an anthemic number recorded to honour one of rock's most revered and influential figures, and also to celebrate the hard rock genre as a whole, the loyalty and the legacy.

"When Motörhead played, Lemmy was there for the fans and the fans were there for him. It didn't matter what was happening in the world at that point, because Motörhead was onstage; the crew had everything dialled in, and the crowd were there and lovin' it - all for rock n' roll," said Airbourne frontman Joel O'Keeffe. "Whenever we were on tour, we looked forward to seeing the festival posters with the big Motörhead logo on there, and now there's just a big black hole. 'We are Motörhead, and we play rock 'n' roll,' we were so used to hearing that, and when it's not there anymore, it hits you hard. Lemmy meant so much to us, and so much to rock 'n' roll itself..."

Airbourne will play the Download Festival this June, taking to the main stage for the first time; their complete tour schedule is as follows:

May

30 - Klub Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

31 - Ucho - Gdynia, Poland



June

2 - Lochotin Cirque - Pilsen, Czech Republic

3 - Rock Im Park - Nürburg, Germany

4 - Rock Am Ring - Nuremburg, Germany

6 - The Academy - Dublin, Ireland

7 - The Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

9 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, UK

11 - Download Festival - Donnington, UK

14 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

19 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

22 - Full Force - Gräfenhainichen, Germany

23 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark

24 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway

29 - Provinssi Festival - Seinäjoki, Finland

30 - Stadsfesten - Skelleftea, Sweden



July

2 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

6 - Reurrection Festival - El Viviero, Spain

11 - Les Deferlantes Festival - Argeles, France

13 - Musilac Festival - Aix Les Bains, France