AIRBOURNE Recall "Death-Defying, Party-Filled Flight" In New Animated Video

April 12, 2020, 25 minutes ago

news airbourne hard rock

AIRBOURNE Recall "Death-Defying, Party-Filled Flight" In New Animated Video

"Got the lockdown blues?," asks the O'Keeffe brothers from Airbourne. "Well let us regale you with the no-holds-barred tale of a death-defying & party-filled flight from Sweden to Spain on uDiscover Music’s Beyond The Bus series. Who’d be crazy enough to board ‘Airbourne One’ with us?! Fasten ya fk’n seatbelts!"

Airbourne released their fifth studio album, Boneshaker, in October 2019 via Spinefarm Records. It peaked at #7 in both the German and Swiss charts. Thus far, two videos have been issued, for the songs "Backseat Boogie" and the title track, "Boneshaker".



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews