AIRBOURNE Recall "Death-Defying, Party-Filled Flight" In New Animated Video

"Got the lockdown blues?," asks the O'Keeffe brothers from Airbourne. "Well let us regale you with the no-holds-barred tale of a death-defying & party-filled flight from Sweden to Spain on uDiscover Music’s Beyond The Bus series. Who’d be crazy enough to board ‘Airbourne One’ with us?! Fasten ya fk’n seatbelts!"

Airbourne released their fifth studio album, Boneshaker, in October 2019 via Spinefarm Records. It peaked at #7 in both the German and Swiss charts. Thus far, two videos have been issued, for the songs "Backseat Boogie" and the title track, "Boneshaker".