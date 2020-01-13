AIRBOURNE - "Rock And Roll Is A Universal Language, Everywhere We Go They Speak It"

Marshall Amplification hung out with Joel O'Keeffe and Harri Harrison of Airbourne before their show at Rock City to talk music, inspirations and their Marshall rigs.

Australian rockers, Airbourne, will embark on the first North American tour in support of their riff-roaring new album (and fifth overall), Boneshaker, out now via Spinefarm Records. The spring tour kicks off April 20 in New York City and concludes on May 23 in Montreal. The trek includes appearances at several major rock festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter. All dates are below.

"We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the Boneshaker World Tour to the USA," says frontman and guitarist Joel O'Keeffe. "We’ve been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!”

April

30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

2 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

3 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival *

6 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock/House of Blues

7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

9 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville *

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

12 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

19 - London, ON - London Music Hall

20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

* Festival Date



