AIRBOURNE Set October Release Date For Boneshaker Album; Title Track Streaming

Airbourne will release their fifth studio album, Boneshaker, on October 25 via Spinefarm Records. Listen to the title track via the YouTube clip below, or here, where you'll also find a link for pre-order bundles of the album.

With Boneshaker, all-action Aussie rockers Airbourne decided to take the bolder path: to align with Nashville's Number One producer - Dave Cobb, whose credits include both Chris Stapleton and the A Star Is Born soundtrack. It was their way of staking out new turf away from comfort zones and safe havens...

“It's a live gig in the studio. This is always something we wanted to do - find a way to bring the soul and power of an Airbourne live show into an album. Cobb caught our lightning and put it in a bottle," states bandleader Joel O’Keeffe.

Relocating to historic Studio A on Nashville’s Music Row, six-time Grammy Award-winning producer Cobb's natural home and one of Music City's most prized creative hubs, the four musicians set themselves a challenge: to make a record cut from the same frayed cloth as those classic late-'70s recordings from Australia's legendary Albert's house of 'Oz Rock' that inspired the band so much.

The band also shared the cover artwork for Boneshaker, which was a collaboration between Matt Read of Combustion Ltd, and Sean Tidy of Design House Studio Ltd. Guitarist Matthew Harrison states, "The whole sentiment we were after was about rock 'n' roll for life. We wanted to create something tattoo-worthy, and that the artwork was classic and stood the test of time."

There are no weird tangents here, no un-called for asides, no messin' about. This is straight-down-the-line pure rock 'n' roll drama, smelling of burnt rubber, spilt gasoline, and valves glowing red hot. No ballads, no acoustic guitars, no keyboards. It's 10 tracks and 30 minutes of music. Everything lean 'n' lethal, stripped to the bone, to those essential elements that rock 'n' roll requires to properly do its work: raging guitars, pounding bass 'n' bass, vocals packed full of real personality. This is the kind of passion that only comes from willfully pursuing a life on the line.

This is Boneshaker.

This is Airbourne.

Rock 'n' Roll For Life.

Boneshaker tracklisting:

"Boneshaker"

"Burnout The Nitro"

"This Is Our City"

"Sex To Go"

"Backseat Boogie"

"Blood In The Water"

"She Gives Me Hell"

"Switchblade Angel"

"Weapon Of War"

"Rock 'N' Roll For Life"

"Boneshaker":

As always, you can find Airbourne on the road. They will be crisscrossing the planet, in true Airbourne fashion, until 2022. Watch this space for US dates.

Lineup:

Joel O'Keeffe - vocals/lead guitar

Matthew Harrison - guitar

Justin Street - bass

Ryan O'Keeffe - drums