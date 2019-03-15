AIRFORCE Featuring Former IRON MAIDEN Drummer DOUG SAMPSON Announce U.S. Tour

Airforce will embark on a U.S. tour with seven gigs in six states. And it all kicks off on April 5th. Although the band had already set foot on U.S. soil before, this time Airforce have prepared more dates than before and over a wider geographic area.

The line-up in this tour features three members from the original formation of 1986. This includes Doug Sampson, who had previously played drums with Iron Maiden at the time of their Soundhouse Tapes demo. On lead vocals will be Ivan Giannini. Ivan’s voice is as powerful as it is melodic and provides an ideal accompaniment to the distinctly British sound of Airforce. It’s no wonder that Italian metal titans Vision Divine recently invited him to join their ranks.

Airforce guitarist Chop Pitman was particularly upbeat about this tour and said: “We’re really looking forward to this tour as the American people are just amazing and gave us such a warm welcome last time we were there.”

Meanwhile Airforce continue to work on a follow-up to their debut album Judgement Day (released in 2016). A number of new songs, in fact, have already started taking shape and the band might perform a few of these exclusively on their North American tour.

Dates:

April

5 – Smithtown, NY – The Rail

6 – Westbrook, ME – 212

7 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

9 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

12 – Barrington, IL – Penny Road

13 – Omaha, NE – Chrome Lounge

14 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

Airforce is:

Ivan Giannini – lead vocals

Chop Pitman – guitars & backing vocals

Tony Hatton – bass

Doug Sampson – drums