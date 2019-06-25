AIRFORCE Featuring Former IRON MAIDEN Drummer DOUG SAMPSON To Embark On European Mini-Tour

Next October, English band Airforce will embark on a mini-tour of Europe. Together with with three members of the original lineup of 1986 will be lead vocalist Flavio Lino, the Portuguese singer who had debuted with Airforce in Poland back in March.

The European dates include an appearance at a special edition of the British Steel Festival in France on October 5, which this year will celebrate the music of Iron Maiden. In fact, apart from Airforce, Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden vocalist) and Thunderstick (ex-drummer with Iron Maiden and Samson) will also be performing with their respective bands. Airforce drummer Doug Sampson himself had played and recorded with Iron Maiden at the time of their legendary 'Soundhouse Tapes' demo. This follows a show in Holland on October 4. Then on October 6, the band make their live debut in Belgium at The Rocking Bull, of Antwerp.

In December Airforce head over to the Canary Islands for two shows. This will be the first time the band performs in this Spanish archipelago.

Airforce drummer Doug Sampson confessed: “I am really looking forward to the gigs in Belgium, France, Holland and Tenerife. It’s great to travel and get our music across to a wider audience. It should be awesome.”

Before this tour kicks off, English fans can catch Airforce in London on August 31 when the band performs with Arkham Witch and Greek Epic Metal band Reflection.

Full details of the Airforce dates can be found here.

Airforce lineup:

Ivan Giannini & Flavio Lino - lead vocals

Chop Pitman - guitars & backing vocals

Tony Hatton - bass

Doug Sampson - drums

(Top photo - Michael Cox Photography)