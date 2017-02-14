AKANI Featuring Current / Former Members Of MERAUDER, SOILWORK, DARK TRANQUILLITY Announced First Ever Tour Dates

Akani, featuring current and former members of Merauder, Soilwork and Dark Tranquillity, have just announced their very first tour across Europe. The band will be preforming throughout Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Denmark, check out the full itinerary below.

March

17 - Lathi, Finland - Torvi

18 - Pori, Finalnd - TBA

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - BETA

20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

21 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

22 - München, Germany - Backstage

23 - Bellinzona, Switzerland - Peter Pan

24 - Ulm, Germany - Eden

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - DRA Fest

Consisting of vocalist Jorge Rosado (Merauder), guitarists Daniel Antonsson (ex-Soilwork, Dark Tranquillity) and Daniel Cederborg (ex-Path Of No Return) and drummer Anders Löwgren (Dead Reprise), Akani formed in 2012 and quickly garnered a lot of attention with their debut EP Santa Muerte from 2014, which is now sold out. Last year, the group released their debut full-length, Through My Darkest Infernal.