AKANI Featuring Current / Former Members Of MERAUDER, SOILWORK, DARK TRANQUILLITY Announced First Ever Tour Dates
February 14, 2017, an hour ago
Akani, featuring current and former members of Merauder, Soilwork and Dark Tranquillity, have just announced their very first tour across Europe. The band will be preforming throughout Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Denmark, check out the full itinerary below.
March
17 - Lathi, Finland - Torvi
18 - Pori, Finalnd - TBA
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - BETA
20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
21 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
22 - München, Germany - Backstage
23 - Bellinzona, Switzerland - Peter Pan
24 - Ulm, Germany - Eden
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - DRA Fest
Consisting of vocalist Jorge Rosado (Merauder), guitarists Daniel Antonsson (ex-Soilwork, Dark Tranquillity) and Daniel Cederborg (ex-Path Of No Return) and drummer Anders Löwgren (Dead Reprise), Akani formed in 2012 and quickly garnered a lot of attention with their debut EP Santa Muerte from 2014, which is now sold out. Last year, the group released their debut full-length, Through My Darkest Infernal.