AKERCOCKE - 2017 Tour Trailer Video Posted

Akercocke, the celebrated masters of dark and twisted British extreme metal, are currently on a UK/Ireland tour in support of their new studio album, Renaissance In Extremis, out now via Peaceville. Check out the video below, and order the new album in various formats at this location.

Remaining dates are listed below:

October

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo lounge

22 - Nuneaton, England - Queens Hall

27 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

28 - London, England - Underworld

29 - Colchester, England - The Arts Centre

Ticket details at this location.

Towering above the vast majority of nefarious contemporary noisemakers, London’s Akercocke erupted across the consciousness of the UK metal scene in the late ‘90s, wielding a fiendishly inventive blend of death, black and progressive metal. Their distinctive, smartly-dressed demeanour and eloquent preoccupation with all things dark and Satanic marked them out both as ferociously individual artists and enlightened students of the pitch-black sonic code. Immediately embraced by the British faithful upon the release of debut album Rape Of The Bastard Nazarene, Akercocke spent the following decade leading the creative charge for their entire native scene.

Collectively buoyed by a renewed sense of purpose, the band reunited with former home Peaceville Records, to unleash their sixth full-length release - Renaissance In Extremis. Mixed by legendary studio guru Neil Kernon (Nile, Deicide, Thin Lizzy) and mastered in NYC by Alan Douches (Death, Misfits, Cro-Mags) at West West Side Music, Renaissance In Extremis is nothing short of a new dawn for these most eccentric of extremists.

A comprehensive reinvention and expansion of the band’s multifarious sound, Renaissance In Extremis delivers euphoric force and mind-boggling weirdness. There are scything thrash and death metal riffs in abundance, plus warped but elegant melodies and clouds of ugly dissonance; moments of unsettling calm and quiet. Renaissance In Extremis is a bold, bullish and belligerent statement of creative intent: metal’s dark spirit reborn in an explosion of bright ideas and inspirational fury.

Standard CD tracklisting:

“Disappear”

“Unbound By Sin”

“Insentience”

“First To Leave The Funeral”

“Familiar Ghosts”

“A Final Glance Back Before Departing”

“One Chapter Closing For Another To Begin”

“Inner Sanctum”

“A Particularly Cold September”

“One Chapter Closing For Another To Begin” video:

“Disappear”: