AKERCOCKE Release “Insentience” Lyric Video

Akercocke, the celebrated masters of dark and twisted British extreme metal, have released a lyric video for “Insentience”, featured on their new studio album, Renaissance In Extremis, out now via Peaceville. Check out the video below, and order the new album in various formats at this location.

Standard CD tracklisting:

“Disappear”

“Unbound By Sin”

“Insentience”

“First To Leave The Funeral”

“Familiar Ghosts”

“A Final Glance Back Before Departing”

“One Chapter Closing For Another To Begin”

“Inner Sanctum”

“A Particularly Cold September”

“Insentience” lyric video:

“One Chapter Closing For Another To Begin” video:

“Disappear”: