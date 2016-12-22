AKOMA - Revangels Tracklisting Revealed

Danish symphonic metal outfit Akoma will release its debut album Revangels on January 27th via Massacre Records. The album was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Entertainment. The artwork, created by Stefan Heilemann, and tracklisting look like this:

"Enticing Desire"

"Revangels" (featuring Liv Kristine)

"Change Of Propensity"

"Mesopotamia"

"Hands Of Greed"

"Vira"

"Humanity"

"Heartless Deceiver"

"Bittersweet Memories" (bonus track)

“Revangels” features a guest vocal appearance from former Leaves' Eyes frontwoman Liv Kristine, who exited the band earlier this year.

For further details, visit the official Akoma Facebook page.