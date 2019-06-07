AKTAION Reveal New Single “In The Blink Of An Eye”

Taken from their forthcoming new album Above Empires, Swedish melodic metal outfit Aktaion have unleashed a brand new single “In The Blink Of An Eye” in their first outing since 2017 single “Cancer”.

“In The Blink Of An Eye” is the very first music from the band and it was recorded in their hometown of Halmstad, Sweden. "With the help of liftamountain who edited and recorded the video we wanted to create a strong introduction of both the album and the band. With the video we wanted to grasp some sense of desperation and panic in violently and unwilling losing one’s life, as the song title puts it, in the blink of an eye."

The brand new single is out now, and available on all major streaming platforms ahead of the forthcoming full length slated for release August 23rd.

Above Empires is the third Aktaion full length following 2015's Throne and 2016's Parade of Nature. "With this album the main goal we wanted to achieve was to get straight to the point!" states guitarist Francis Larsson. "Riffs; straight to the point, song structures; straight to the point, lyrics; straight to the point. Before, we ventured into longer songs with many layers but this time we wanted to challenge ourselves in exploring fewer elements in each song, and getting the most out of each riff and melody. This album is also a first for Aktaion as we, in contrast to our first two albums, went into a studio. We collaborated with Studio Fredman and Obsidian Recording Studios for the recording, and mixing and mastering together with Fredrik Nordström. With this album we really took our time with writing and pre-production as we had almost a whole year to prepare for the studio. We recorded several versions of the songs, and from an early stage worked together with Robert Kukla at Obsidian Recording Studios. In the end we surpassed everything we done in the past in terms of sound and songs. This is the ultimate Aktaion experience."