AKTAION Reveal “Oblivion” Music Video

Swedish metal band, Aktaion, have released a music video and single for “Oblivion”, the track is taken from their third album Above Empires which was released on August 23, 2019. The video was made by Eddie Berg of Liftamountain (Atena, Visions Of Atlantis, Imminence).

The song is produced by Francis Larsson, Oskar Johnsen Rydh & Axel Croné. Recorded at Obsidian Recording Studios (Hammerfall, The Unguided, Despite) / Robert Kuklas. Mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Arch Enemy, Armageddon, At the Gates).

Above Empires is the third Aktaion full length following 2015's Throne and 2016's Parade of Nature. "With this album the main goal we wanted to achieve was to get straight to the point!" states guitarist Francis Larsson. "Riffs; straight to the point, song structures; straight to the point, lyrics; straight to the point. Before, we ventured into longer songs with many layers but this time we wanted to challenge ourselves in exploring fewer elements in each song, and getting the most out of each riff and melody. This album is also a first for Aktaion as we, in contrast to our first two albums, went into a studio. We collaborated with Studio Fredman and Obsidian Recording Studios for the recording, and mixing and mastering together with Fredrik Nordström. With this album we really took our time with writing and pre-production as we had almost a whole year to prepare for the studio. We recorded several versions of the songs, and from an early stage worked together with Robert Kukla at Obsidian Recording Studios. In the end we surpassed everything we done in the past in terms of sound and songs. This is the ultimate Aktaion experience."