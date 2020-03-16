AKURION Featuring CRYPTOPSY, NEURAXIS, AUGURY, CATTLE DECAPITATION Members Release "Bedsores To The Bone" Playthrough Video

Montreal-based metal band, Akurion, will release their debut full-length album, Come Forth To Me, on April 10 via Redefining Darkness Records. The band have released a guitar and bass playthrough video for “Bedsores To The Bone”. Watch below.

Akurion is the latest force overtaking the extreme metal scene. Their darker style of death metal is distinctive - as well as their lineup that boasts distinguished musicians from bands such as Neuraxis, Cattle Decapitation, and Cryptopsy.

Regarding "Bedsores To The Bone", vocalist Mike DiSalvo says: "I had been thinking alot about the months, weeks, days and minutes spent before you die. Sitting in a hospital room, contemplating about who will show up to say their obligatory goodbyes, for them to shed their own tears of both sympathy for the sick and thankfulness of their own fortunes. Fearing which nurses aide would come in and practice sticking 15 needles into your skin trying to find a vein and turning you into black and blue stew. As the great Townes Van Zandt once poetically wrote, "just waitin" around to die". My perspective on this was based on witnessing many people I cared for that went through this same process, as we all do. At the time I wrote it, I had no idea what was in store for my family. This song became very poignant indeed with the learning of my wife's illness, the last days we spent together in hospice and ultimately her untimely death. Somehow this tune took on a life of its own and brought a pound of truth from an ounce of fiction. Rob went through it also with the passing of his Dad. I still get shivers reading these lyrics."

Pre-order here. A lyric video for the song "Year Of The Long Pig" can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Leave Them Scars" (Feat. Gorguts' Luc Lemay)

"Petals From A Rose Eventually Wither to Black"

"Yet Ye See Them"

"Souvenir Gardens"

"Bedsores To The Bone"

"Wallow In Magnificent Pity"

"Year Of The Long Pig"

"Kingdom Overcome"

"Bedsores To The Bone" playthrough video:

"Year Of The Long Pig" lyric video:

"Leave Them Scars":

Come Forth to Me by AKURION

Lineup:

Mike DiSalvo - Vocals (Coma Cluster Void, ex-Cryptopsy)

Rob Milley - Guitars (Neuraxis, NeCrotic Mutation)

Oli Pinard - Bass (Cryptopsy, Cattle Decapitation, Neuraxis, Vengeful)

Tommy McKinnon - Drums (Conflux, ex-Neuraxis & ex-Augury)