AL DI MEOLA Discusses "Cerreto Sannita" In Track-By-Track Video Interview

Al Di Meola - the brilliant, virtuosic multi-instrumentalist, composer, and arranger, who is considered to be one of the most innovative musicians and a living legend - recently released his brand new studio album, Opus, via earMUSIC.

Al talks about his song "Cerreto Sannita" in this track-by-track interview:

Al Di Meola is a pioneer of blending world music, rock, and jazz. His ongoing fascination for complex rhythmic syncopation, combined with provocative lyrical melodies and sophisticated harmony, has been the heart of his music throughout a celebrated career that has spanned over four decades.

The Grammy Award-winner achieved worldwide fame for both, being a solo artist and for his collaborations with Frank Zappa, Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea, Paco De Lucia, John McLaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Stanley Clarke, Luciano Pavarotti, Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Santana, Steve Winwood, Herbie Hancock, and many more. Al Di Meola holds the highest amount of guitar awards in different categories from Guitar Player magazine (US).

With a curriculum vitae rich of exciting musical moments and incredible works, Al Di Meola is still challenging himself pushing his music towards new boundaries but with a more relaxed way to see things. Over the last few years he has in fact literally started all over, reinventing himself in both, his private life and music.

"With Opus, I wanted to further my compositional skills as I think that the evolution of this part of my persona has labelled me more composer/guitarist than guitarist/composer," says Di Meola. "At the same time, this record also marks a new era in my life. For the first time in my life, I have written music being happy. I'm in a wonderful relationship with my wife, I have a baby girlm and a beautiful family that inspires me every day. I believe it shows in the music."

Tracklisting:

"Milonga Noctiva: Wandering In The Dark" (feat. Kemuel Roig)

"Broken Heart"

"Ava's Dream Sequence Lullaby"

"Cerreto Sannita" (feat. Kemuel Roig)

"Notorious"

"Frozen In Time"

"Escapado"

"Pomp"

"Left Unsaid"

"Insieme"

"Rebels" (feat. Kemuel Roig)

"Ava's Dream Sequence Lullaby" video:

"Broken Heart" video: