AL DI MEOLA To Release Elegant Gypsy & More LIVE Album In July; "Midnight Tango" Track Streaming

"Midnight Tango" a track from Al Di Meola's upcoming Elegant Gypsy & More LIVE album is available for streaming below. Due for release on July 20th, the album can be pre-ordered here.

Over 40 years ago, young Al Di Meola released his second, extremely successful studio album Elegant Gypsy. With Elegant Gypsy & More LIVE, recorded last year during his acclaimed US tour of the same name, he is revisiting some of the album’s brilliant, earlier works such as “Race With Devil On Spanish Highway”, “Flight Over Rio” and “Midnight Tango”.

This live album perfectly captures the passion and vibes the guitar genius is most known for. It’s a virtuoso blend of world music, rock and jazz.

Tracklisting:

"One Night Last June"

"Señor Mouse"

"Adour"

"Babylon"

"Chiquilin De Bachin"

"Flight Over Rio"

"Black Dog"

"Midnight Tango"

"Egyptian Danza"

"Race with Devil On Spanish Highway"

"Midnight Tango":

Al Di Meola established himself in the early 70s by playing with artists such as Chick Corea. With his experimental side he collaborated with Frank Zappa, Phil Collins, Jimmy Page and even dove into the electronic side of Jazz with Jan Hammer (famous for Miami Vice theme). Apart from his quality playing, he also has huge commercial success, sold millions of records, won a Grammy and has a loyal followership.

With the just recently released studio album Opus, Al Di Meola not only topped the Top 5 of the Official German Jazz Album Charts and burst to #1 position of the US Contemporary Jazz Album Charts, but once again underlines his flexibility and quality as a guitar superstar.